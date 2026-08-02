Emmanuel Rodriguez Dealing With Thumb Soreness, Remains Day-To-Day
Emmanuel Rodriguez was scratched from a High-A Cedar Rapids rehab game on Tuesday due to apparent thumb soreness and is now considered day-to-day, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune. The 23-year-old is the No. 52 prospect in Major League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, as he continues working his way through the Twins' farm system. Across 29 games at multiple levels this season, Rodriguez is hitting .253 with a .902 OPS and six home runs in 95 at-bats before the injury. He owns a .911 OPS with a .254 batting average throughout his minor league career and will look to avoid any further setbacks during his recovery.
Source: Bobby Nightengale
Source: Bobby Nightengale