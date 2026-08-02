Will Smith Needs 3-4 Weeks to Ramp Up
Will Smith (neck) was able to throw ahead of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. That is an encouraging sign in what is still a long road to recovery for Smith. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday that Smith will need at least 3-4 weeks to ramp back up, which includes a rehab assignment. He has been out since the middle of June due to neck inflammation. Given this current timetable, Smith should be able to get back in the mix by late August or early September. Fantasy managers with an IL spot available should continue to hold Smith. Dalton Rushing figures to continue doing a majority of the catching, with Eliezer Alfonzo getting mixed in as well.
Source: Katie Woo
Source: Katie Woo