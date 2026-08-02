Luis Arraez Returns for Series Finale in San Diego
Luis Arraez (leg) is back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale against the division-rival San Diego Padres at Petco Park, starting at second base and batting leadoff against left-hander Kyle Hart, per MLB.com. Arraez was pulled from Friday's contest against his former team due to cramps in his leg, and he was also scratched from Saturday's loss as a precaution. Despite facing a southpaw to begin Sunday's game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter and three-time batting champion should be returned to starting lineups in all traditional formats. Arraez could be on his way to a fourth batting title in 2026 in his first year in San Fran, as he's currently hitting a league-best .328 (136-for-415) with four home runs, 43 RBI, 10 steals, and 52 runs scored in 104 games and 459 plate appearances. While Arraez provides almost no power upside for fantasy managers, he's an excellent source of batting average, and his fantasy value could improve if he's dealt to a contender before Monday's Aug. 3 trade deadline.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com