Cooper Flagg Eyes 2028 Team USA Spot
Cooper Flagg intends to commit to Team USA for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per Evan Sidery. Flagg, 19, is already tracking as one of the program's top young options after a historic rookie season in Dallas. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while leading the Mavericks in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals, joining Michael Jordan as the only rookies to do so since steals became official. The Olympic news is not directly actionable for fantasy, but it reinforces Flagg's long-term ceiling. He remains an elite dynasty cornerstone and a strong early-round target this season.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery