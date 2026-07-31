Grizzlies are Nearing Buyout with D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell. According to Evan Sidery, the Mavs are expected to finalize this buyout soon. There are no plans for Russell to play for the Grizzlies this upcoming season. The 30-year-old was acquired in part of a six-team blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. After the buyout is finished, Russell would enter free agency as an unrestricted player who is free to sign anywhere. Last season, Russell averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across 19.0 minutes per game in 26 contests with the Dallas Mavericks. He'll likely sign with a contending team as a bench piece, so his fantasy value will probably be limited.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery