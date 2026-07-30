Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Josh Richardson has announced his retirement from basketball, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The 32-year-old entered the league as the No. 40 pick by Miami in 2015 and appeared in 554 regular-season games across 10 seasons, carving out a career as a useful 3-and-D guard. His best year came with the Heat in 2018-19, when he averaged a team-high 16.6 points before being sent to Philadelphia in the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade. Richardson later played for the Mavericks, Celtics, Spurs, Pelicans and Heat again. He retires with career averages of 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 36.3 percent shooting from deep. His retirement carries no fantasy impact, but it closes a solid decade-long NBA run.
Source: Anthony Chiang
Source: Anthony Chiang