Bijan Robinson Holding in at Training Camp?
Bijan Robinson is not practicing, as reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter. He was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with Robinson's fifth-year option picked up to give the Falcons salary control through the 2027 season, Schefter reports that Robinson had been in conversation this offseason about a potential long-term contract. Robinson is RotoBaller's No. 2 overall player for 2026. While there is still more than a month before the start of the 2026 season, drafters would be advised to monitor this emerging situation, as any prolonged hold-in could have serious fantasy ramifications.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter