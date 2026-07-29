Kyren Williams Believes Reaching 1,000 Yards is "Kind of Easy" in Rams Offense
Kyren Williams is one of only four backs to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, and while he takes pride in the accomplishment, to hear him tell it, it now seems more like an expectation than a yearly goal. In a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, he shared how his mindset has changed since entering the league with the simple goal of a 1,000-yard season. "As a running back, if you know what you're doing running the ball, 1,000 yards should be fairly kind of easy. But that also comes with the great linemen that we have and the great offensive-minded coach that we have, as well, that allows me to be able to do those types of things." He added, "That's something I strive for. That's something I hold true to myself that I've got to continue to get those positive yards, those efficient yards. When I look back at the season, I expect to see 1,000 yards." Williams ran for 1,252 yards on his way to an RB9 finish in 2025, and while his own expectations have not changed, he's recently been faded by the draft community, falling to RB14 by current ADP as teammate Blake Corum continues to pick up steam, making him a potential steal with RB1 upside at an RB2 price.
Source: Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams
Source: Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams