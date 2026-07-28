Maxx Crosby "Ready to Go" for the Start of Training Camp

Jul 28, 2026, 9:19 PM ET
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said star edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) is "ready to go" and will get all the first-team reps when the team's training camp begins on Wednesday, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Crosby underwent knee surgery in January, and concerns around the recovery timeline for the surgery caused a proposed trade of Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens to fall through. However, it appears as though the 28-year-old is on track for full participation in training camp and remains a part of the Raiders' plans, at least for the time being. Across 15 games in 2025, Crosby recorded 28 TFLs, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. As long as he's on the field, he remains one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL and profiles as a high-end option for fantasy managers in IDP leagues.--Will BradySource: ESPN - Ryan McFadden