Rhamondre Stevenson Leaves Tuesday's Practice Early
Rhamondre Stevenson (undisclosed) left the practice field as players prepared for final sprints on Tuesday at training camp, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Stevenson was a full participant in practice, but he left for undisclosed reasons and didn't speak with the media afterward. It's unclear why Stevenson left practice early, but we will be keeping a close eye on the situation. If it is an injury, the good news is that it's early in training camp, so Stevenson could still be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season if it's not a serious injury. If this is something that sidelines Stevenson for an extended period of time, it will cause second-year back TreVeyon Henderson's ADP this summer to rise dramatically, with Lan Larison also seeing more opportunities in New England's backfield as the backup. Most likely, the Patriots are being extra cautious with whatever Stevenson is dealing with early in camp.
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan