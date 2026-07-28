Zach Charbonnet's Week 1 Return Could Be a Close Call
Zach Charbonnet (knee) could be in a close race to return for Week 1 as he recovers from a torn ACL, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer reports that Seattle intends to handle Charbonnet cautiously to ensure he is available when the team needs him most. The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the Seahawks' divisional-round victory over San Francisco, underwent surgery on Feb. 20, and opened training camp on the active/PUP list. Charbonnet rushed 184 times for 730 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns across 16 regular-season games in 2025 while adding 20 receptions for 144 yards. His uncertain status makes first-round rookie Jadarian Price a pivotal figure in Seattle's early backfield plans. The Seahawks selected Price 32nd overall after he recorded 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries while complementing Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame. Charbonnet can be activated from active/PUP at any point during camp, but his August progress will determine whether he is available for the season opener.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated