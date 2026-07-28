TreVeyon Henderson Showing Growth in Pass Protection
TreVeyon Henderson is showing growth in pass protection early in training camp, according to Alex Bart of 985 The Sports Hub. Henderson carried the ball 180 times for 911 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (four starts), adding 35 receptions for 221 yards and another score after the Pats took him in the second round out of Ohio State. It was a very successful rookie campaign while sharing the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson. The 23-year-old is set to share touches again with Stevenson in 2026, but Henderson should once again have a key role in an emerging offense led by young QB Drake Maye. Henderson's weekly floor will be lower as long as Stevenson remains involved, but the young RB has the most playmaking ability and upside in New England's backfield, and he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 23 RB going into Year 2. Gaining offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel's trust on passing downs would be a big development in terms of finding a bigger role in 2026. If Stevenson were to go down with an injury this year, Henderson would have clear RB1 weekly upside.
Source: 985 The Sports Hub - Alex Barth
Source: 985 The Sports Hub - Alex Barth