Tyler Allgeier Seeing First-Team Reps in Arizona
Tyler Allgeier was working with the first-team offense in training camp practice on Sunday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Mackie reports that both Allgeier and 2026 first-round running back Jeremiyah Love were trading off series with the Cardinals' starters, but that Allgeier got the first series. The Cardinals drafted Love with the third overall pick this past April, indicating that the highly-touted prospect is the team's future at the running back position. Still, Allgeier is likely to play a significant role in the Arizona offense after the team signed him to a two-year, $12.25 million contract in free agency. While playing a complementary role alongside star running back Bijan Robinson for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, Allgeier collected 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 143 carries. Entering 2026, RotoBaller ranks Allgeier as the RB50 for redraft leagues.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie