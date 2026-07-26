Luther Burden III Has WR2 Breakout Appeal
Luther Burden III did not need long to show what could happen once the offense gave him more room. After a quiet start to his rookie season, Burden averaged 4.3 catches and 60.1 receiving yards over his final eight games. He finished with 47 receptions for 652 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets, including an eight-catch, 138-yard performance late in the year. The efficiency was harder to ignore. Burden averaged 2.7 yards per route run, third among NFL receivers, and ranked fourth at the position with 7.4 yards after the catch per reception. DJ Moore is gone, and Chicago now views Burden and Rome Odunze as trusted targets for Caleb Williams. Colston Loveland remains a major part of the passing game, but Burden's role should grow after Ben Johnson praised his offseason, explosiveness, and expanding route tree. RotoBaller ranks him WR21 in PPR leagues. The second-year receiver already showed he can make a lot happen on limited volume. More routes and targets give him a legitimate chance to break out as a weekly WR2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller