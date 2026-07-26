KaVontae Turpin a Best-Ball Option at Best in 2026
KaVontae Turpin is no stranger to making highlight-worthy catches, with the explosive playmaking ability he's long brought to the return game translating offensively whenever he's been given an opportunity. During last season's Week 17 fantasy championship, he housed his only target for an 86-yard touchdown that was enough to make him the WR10 on the week. Unfortunately, a lack of consistent involvement and a stacked depth chart ahead of him make him difficult to trust as anything more than a late-round dart throw in deep best ball leagues. Even there, he has only cracked the top 24 of the position four times over the past two seasons, and having never hit 20 fantasy points in a game, he lacks the true upside to single-handedly win weeks when he does pop off. An older prospect when he came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Turpin will soon turn 30, and he is not a player expected to have a major fantasy impact in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller