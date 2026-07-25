Jets Place Receiver Tim Patrick on PUP List
Tim Patrick (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The good news for Patrick, who suffered a torn ACL and Achilles in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023 while with the Denver Broncos, is that his injury isn't considered serious, and he could be ready to play in the Jets' preseason opener on Aug. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 32-year-old veteran wideout will probably open the 2026 campaign as the Jets' WR4, at best, behind Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr., leaving him little room for fantasy value in all leagues. Patrick had 15 receptions on just 24 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (three starts) in a crowded Jacksonville Jaguars' receiving room last year. He had back-to-back 700-yard seasons with a combined 11 touchdowns in Denver in 2020 and 2021 before injuries struck, and Patrick is now a veteran depth option for the Jets heading into his seventh NFL campaign.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter