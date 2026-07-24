David Roddy is Headed Overseas
David Roddy has decided to leave the NBA and head overseas. According to Harrison Wind, Roddy is signing with Hapoel Jerusalem on Friday. He most recently played with the Denver Nuggets this past season. He has bounced around the league since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2022 Draft. Roddy played significant minutes during his first two years in the league, but has seen a reduced role in the last few years. He'll look to reinvent himself overseas and possibly return to the league at some point.
Source: Harrison Wind
Source: Harrison Wind