Drake London Remains a Dynasty Cornerstone
Drake London is already priced as a top-10 dynasty asset, but the cost still makes sense for contenders and rebuilders. He caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in only 12 games last season, drawing 112 targets despite missing five contests. Atlanta paid him accordingly, signing him through 2030 on a four-year, $141 million extension. The receiver room is faster and deeper after adding Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and rookie Zachariah Branch, yet the Falcons still view London as the clear No. 1. The real concern is quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is returning from ACL surgery, while Tua Tagovailoa will compete for the job. That uncertainty is already baked into a mid-second-round redraft price. London sits at dynasty WR7 and ninth overall in RotoBaller's latest rankings, which feels about right. He is not cheap, but there is no roster build that needs to rush into selling him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller