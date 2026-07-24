Rashee Rice a Potential Week-Winner Being Drafted as a WR2
Rashee Rice has become one of the most consistently dominant fantasy performers, though unfortunately consistency is not often a word associated with the fourth-year player. Injuries and suspension have caused Rice to miss 22 of his team's last 30 games, though he finished as a top 10 fantasy receiver in five of his eight appearances in 2025, four times topping 19.5 half-PPR points. Dating back to the end of his rookie season, Rice has scored at least 14 points in 12 of his last 18 games, twice falling short of that mark in games he left early with injury. The Chiefs made no drastic changes to their wide receiver room this offseason, and with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes II potentially wanting to get the ball out quickly as he regains trust in his surgically repaired left knee, Rice could again see heavy volume as a trusted underneath target. At RotoBaller's WR16, it's possible that Rice's off-field concerns and checkered injury history are shading his draft profile more than the product he's actually delivered when on the field, and he could prove to be one of the biggest steals of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller