J.K. Dobbins Still Belongs on Contending Dynasty Rosters
J.K. Dobbins (foot) is a tough player to value in dynasty because the production is still there whenever he is. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season, piling up 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before a torn ligament in his foot required surgery. Dobbins missed the final seven regular-season games, yet Denver still brought him back on a two-year deal. The Broncos are not handing him the backfield. RJ Harvey scored 12 times as a rookie, and fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman gives Sean Payton another physical runner. Still, Denver's own camp preview put Dobbins at the front of the room, and the rushing attack lost some of its consistency after he went down. That gives him a place on contending rosters. RotoBaller ranks Dobbins as the dynasty RB42. He is a bench piece at this stage, not someone to build around. Rebuilders have little reason to hold a 27-year-old back with this injury history. Contenders should be slower to move him. There may not be much long-term value left, but Dobbins can still help this season if his foot holds up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller