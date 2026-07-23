Diego Pavia Waived by Ravens Before Training Camp
Diego Pavia was waived before training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The undrafted rookie had been in a three-player competition with Skylar Thompson and Joe Fagnano for the No. 3 job behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Pavia arrived with more name recognition than the average camp arm after finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting at Vanderbilt, but Thompson's strong minicamp appears to have put him in front. Baltimore made the move to open a roster spot for veteran center Ethan Pocic, leaving Thompson and Fagnano as the remaining candidates for a third quarterback spot the Ravens may not keep on the initial 53-man roster. Pavia has no immediate redraft value and is only worth monitoring in the deepest Superflex dynasty leagues if another team claims him.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport