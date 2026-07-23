Cade Otton's Stable Role Keeps Him on the Deep-League Radar
Cade Otton did not offer much weekly fantasy help in 2025, but his role was never in question. He started all 16 games he played and caught 59 of 81 targets for 572 yards, matching his 2024 reception total. The difference was touchdowns, falling from four to one. Otton also played 993 offensive snaps, an 87.6% share, and Tampa Bay brought him back on a three-year contract. The Bucs still view him as the lead tight end, but that does not guarantee more fantasy volume. Payne Durham remains a strong blocker, sixth-round rookie Bauer Sharp brings receiving ability, and tight ends coach Justin Peelle has discussed trimming Otton's snap load to keep him fresh. Tampa Bay also has plenty of wide receivers and backs competing for targets. RotoBaller ranks Otton as the TE29 for redraft. He is not a breakout bet or a weekly starter in standard leagues. In deeper formats, though, back-to-back 59-catch seasons and a secure role make him a reasonable late option when managers wait at tight end.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller