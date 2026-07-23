Matt Gay Faces Competition From Rookie in Vegas
Matt Gay will compete with undrafted rookie Kansei Matsuzawa this summer in training camp after the Las Vegas Raiders didn't bring back All-Pro placekicker Daniel Carlson after he posted an 81.5% field-goal percentage in 2025, his worst since his rookie year in 2018. ESPN's Ryan McFadden writes that Gay isn't much of an upgrade over Carlson after making 73.9% of his kicks in 2025 in 12 games with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco Giants. Barring a disaster from Gay in camp, we'd expect him to get the nod over Matsuzawa to begin the 2026 regular season, but he'll surely be on a short leash. In his seven-year NFL career, the 32-year-old Gay, a former fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 from the University of Utah, has made 84.3% of his 216 field-goal attempts (32-for-54 from 50-plus yards) and 96.7% of his extra points. The Raiders' offense is expected to take a step forward under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but that isn't a reason enough to target Gay in most fantasy football leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden