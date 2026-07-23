Nick Sirianni Calls DeVonta Smith a "Special Player"
DeVonta Smith a "special player" and said he's excited about the extra opportunities coming his way in 2026 now that A.J. Brown is in New England, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. "I'm excited for the extra opportunities that DeVonta is going to get his way," Sirianni said. "And I know every time that we've given him extra opportunities, he's always taking advantage of those. And so now he's going to get more of those." Brown had over 5,000 receiving yards in just four seasons with the Eagles, but Smith, 27, has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his five NFL seasons and has averaged 111 targets per season. If the 27-year-old former 10th overall pick from the University of Alabama in 2021 gets up to 140-150 targets in 2026, a monster year could be in store. The Eagles appear to be all-in on Smith as their new WR1, so his expanded target share alone should prop him up as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in fantasy with a strong floor. RotoBaller currently has Smith ranked as the No. 12 fantasy WR with Brown out of the picture in 2026.
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro