Brenen Thompson is Intriguing Dynasty League Stash
Brenen Thompson might be able to carve out a consistent role for himself right away. The Chargers selected Thompson in the fourth-round of this year's draft. The Mississippi State product led the SEC in receiving yards and put on a show during the NFL Combine. Thompson could immediately push Tre' Harris for the third wideout role in this offense. Due to a lack of reps, Thompson will probably begin the season behind Harris, but it might not last too long. If Thompson proves himself, he could factor into the weekly gameplan in Los Angeles. He's not an ideal option in redraft formats, but Thompson is someone worth considering as a stash option in dynasty leagues.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference