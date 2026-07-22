Brevyn Spann-Ford Expected to Operate in Backup Role
Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to earn a spot on the 53-man roster in a backup role to top pass-catching TE Jake Ferguson in 2026, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Spann-Ford has played in all 17 games in both of his two NFL seasons in Dallas since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota. The 26-year-old has mostly been used as a blocker on offense, though, so he hasn't been on the fantasy football radar at all. He has had exactly nine receptions in each of his first two seasons, combining for 178 yards and just one touchdown reception in 34 games played (five starts). Spann-Ford had 90 receiving yards and a touchdown catch last year, which included all five of his career starts. If Ferguson were to miss time due to an injury, Luke Schoonmaker, not Spann-Ford, would likely be the better waiver-wire target as a streaming tight end in fantasy.
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris