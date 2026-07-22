Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Late-Round Sleeper to Target at Current Redraft ADP
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is entering his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026. Across 13 games (seven starts) with Washington last season, Rodriguez Jr. recorded 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries. The 25-year-old's fantasy upside is limited by his inability to impact the game as a receiver, as he's logged just six total catches across 35 career NFL games. Fellow Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has more of a three-down profile, which could lead to Rodriguez being limited to RB2 duties in Jacksonville. However, Rodriguez Jr. has averaged an efficient 4.6 yards per carry for his career, and his physical running style could make him the Jaguars' preferred option in short-yardage and goal-line situations. As the RB53 by current redraft ADP, Rodriguez Jr. is worth targeting as a late-round flier.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller