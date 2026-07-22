Bryce Lance Carries Long-Term Dynasty Upside into 2026
Bryce Lance was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints enter 2026 with two high-end wide receiver options who are clearly ahead of Lance on the depth chart in Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed). However, New Orleans is still looking to replace the downfield ability of former wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, whom the team traded away at the 2025 trade deadline. Lance averaged over 21 yards per reception in his final collegiate season and tested out as an elite athlete at the 2026 Scouting Combine, so he could profile as the explosive big-play threat that the Saints are looking for. Lance may not provide fantasy-relevant production right away, but he's worth targeting in dynasty formats for his long-term upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller