Malachi Fields Will Have the Opportunity to Stand Out at Giants Training Camp
Malachi Fields. At 6'4" and 222 pounds, Fields offers a different body type from the rest of the group and could position himself for an early role on the outside and in the red zone. While his collegiate production never truly matched his rare physical abilities, he could provide a big-bodied target in critical situations as 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart prepares for his first full season as a starter. The Giants' passing offense is fully expected to run through Malik Nabers once he is back close to full strength following a devastating 2025 knee injury, but any missed time in training camp could provide Fields an extended opportunity to develop chemistry with Dart.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller