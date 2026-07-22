Aaron Rodgers a Deep Fantasy Sleeper in a Familiar Offense
Aaron Rodgers had the lowest intended air yards per attempt, operating an offense whose passing attack ran primarily through its running backs and tight ends. Of the seven different Steelers players targeted at least 40 times last season, only two were wide receivers, with D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III combining for only 90 total receptions. In reuniting with Rodgers, new head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to implement the heavy 11-personnel usage that has become a staple of his play calling, and the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting of Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft hint at more of a hybrid offense that can put receivers on the field who are capable of finding space in the short to intermediate areas. Now 42 years old, the aggressiveness of the Steelers' offense likely relies on how well Rodgers can hold up physically, but if Pittsburgh can add even a modest vertical element in 2026, the four-time MVP could return usable fantasy value as RotoBaller's QB28.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller