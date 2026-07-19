Hunter Goodman Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Hunter Goodman has proved in 2026 that he's an elite power hitter, regardless of position. In the team's 9-6 loss at Coors Field on Sunday to the Cincinnati Reds, Goodman went 3-for-4 at the plate with three home runs, five RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .257 and his OPS to .887. He became the first player in Rockies history to have two three-homer games in the same season. Perhaps even more impressive was that two of his three long balls came against Reds right-handed starter Hunter Greene. Goodman now trails only Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who has 33, for the National League home run lead in 2026. Additionally, he's slashing .257/.326/.561 in his second full season in the big leagues. He hit 31 homers and drove in 91 in 144 games played in 2025 as a first-time All-Star. With club control and an elite power bat, contending teams like the New York Yankees could come calling for Goodman with the August trade deadline quickly approaching.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com