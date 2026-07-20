Mauricio Dubon Could Lose Playing Time Soon
Mauricio Dubon has been a key utility man for the Braves in 2026 in his first season with the team, hitting .266/.318/.417 with a .735 OPS in 94 games across his 386 plate appearances. Although Dubon has never really been known for his power at the plate, he's already tied his career high of 10 home runs in his eighth year in the majors, and he's also added a career-high 53 RBI, 44 runs scored, and three steals. The 32-year-old veteran is hitting .262 (16-for-61) with a .728 OPS, two homers, three doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, and a stolen base in 15 games and 67 plate appearances in the month of July. For fantasy purposes, Dubon is most appealing in deeper formats for his lack of strikeouts (14.5% strikeout rate), although he also doesn't walk much either (6.5% walk rate). Dubon is also appealing in fantasy for his eligibility at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield. He's currently rostered in just a hair under half of Yahoo leagues, but that number may begin to fall if he loses out on regular playing time once Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) returns from the injured list in the near future.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com