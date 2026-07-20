Mets Reinstate Luis Robert Jr. From 60-Day Injured List
Luis Robert Jr. (back) from the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Eric Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. It's unclear yet whether Robert will be back in New York's starting lineup for Monday's series opener on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, but if he is, fantasy managers in traditional leagues and DFS should fade Robert. Now that he's back, the 28-year-old Cuban will likely split his time between designated hitter and center field. He'll be returning for the first time since late April. Before his injury, Robert struggled with a .224 average (19-for-85) with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 24 games and 98 plate appearances. Robert has mostly teased power/speed upside in his MLB career, but he did hit 38 homers, drive in 80, and steal 20 bags in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox. For the power/speed possibility alone if he can stay healthy in the second half, Robert is worth a look off the waiver wire in fantasy leagues. He's currently rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets