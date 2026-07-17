Drake Maye Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Drake Maye said on Thursday that he is quickly building chemistry with new wide receiver A.J. Brown before training camp begins, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. "It has been awesome," Maye said. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. I'm looking forward to getting to camp and building some chemistry. And I know there's already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he'll make a play." Although Brown had 1,003 receiving yards in 2025 in his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles, his relationship with QB Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni soured to the point where they could not continue. The Patriots sent Philly a first-round pick in exchange for Brown this offseason, so they have a lot riding on Brown and Maye forming a strong bond in 2026 and beyond. On paper, Brown should thrive with Maye, who was the most accurate deep-ball passer in the NFL in 2025. Maye, meanwhile, has darted up to top-five status at his position in fantasy after a strong first full season as the Patriots' starter, which included a trip to the Super Bowl. RotoBaller has Maye ranked as the No. 4 fantasy QB for 2026.
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss