Allen Graves Delivers Best Summer League Game Against Miami
Allen Graves turned in his best Summer League showing yet on Thursday, scoring 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks over 27 minutes in a 99-90 win over Miami. Graves buried four threes, including the go-ahead triple after the Heat tied the game at 80. Seth Lundy backed him with 19 points and six assists as Toronto climbed to 3-1, though the Raptors missed the semifinals on point differential and will play a consolation game Saturday. The No. 19 pick has been the best player on Toronto's summer roster, but a rotation stocked with veterans means the realistic rookie outcome is bench minutes earned through shooting and defense.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA