Chase Burns Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Chase Burns and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a seven-year, $105 million contract extension on Thursday, a source told Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. It's the largest contract given to a pitcher with less than four years of MLB service. The Reds are locking up one of the best young arms in baseball for the long-term after a breakout first half in his first full season in the big leagues in 2026. The 23-year-old former second overall pick in 2024 out of Wake Forest University was unavailable to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game due to a minor groin issue, but he's expected to return to Cincy's starting rotation next Tuesday to face the Seattle Mariners. In his first 18 starts (102 2/3 innings) this year, Burns has gone 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA (3.40 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 118 strikeouts and 37 walks for the Reds. He has been a must-start in all fantasy leagues as one of the best young strikeout arms in baseball, and his future is very bright as long as he can stay healthy. Burns could be a sell-high candidate in single-year fantasy leagues if the Reds look to manage his workload down the stretch.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi