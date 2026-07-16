Chase Burns Scheduled to Make his Next Start on Tuesday
Chase Burns (groin), who pulled out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday due to a groin issue that he picked up in his final start of the first half on July 8 against the Philadelphia Phillies, is penciled in to make his first start of the second half next Tuesday on the road against the Seattle Mariners, per MLB.com. Burns will avoid a trip to the injured list and will get some extra rest at the midway point of the season. The 23-year-old former second overall pick from Wake Forest University in 2024 has had a breakout first full season in the majors with the Reds in 2025, going 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA (3.40 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 118 strikeouts and 37 walks in 102 2/3 innings pitched across 18 starts. If anything, Burns might be a sell-high candidate in single-year fantasy leagues, but he's a firm hold in dynasty/keeper leagues for his high-end strikeout upside long-term. Going into the second half, Burns ranks in the 87th percentile in strikeout rate, the 89th percentile in whiff rate, and the 84th percentile in chase rate. Get ready to throw him back into your starting lineups next week in Seattle.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com