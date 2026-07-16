Is Agustin Ramirez Still a High-Priority Stash Candidate?
Agustin Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in early May. The 24-year-old's defense behind the plate may have been the biggest reason for his demotion, and could remain a barrier to his return to the big leagues. However, Ramirez carries five-category potential that is unique at the catcher position and makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. Across 195 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, Ramirez is hitting .250/.328/.436 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The young backstop proved he could perform at the plate in the big leagues in 2025, hitting 21 home runs and swiping 16 bags across 585 trips to the plate. Particularly in deeper league formats, Ramirez may still be worth stashing off the waiver wire for his theoretical upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller