Michael Petersen Emerging as a Potential Saves Source in Miami?
Michael Petersen (hamstring) has pitched to a 3.07 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and one save. Petersen exited early from Miami's final game before the All-Star break on Sunday with a hamstring injury, so fantasy managers should monitor for his health status coming out of the break. Assuming he can avoid a stint on the injured list, Petersen could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a potential source of saves. The 32-year-old has arguably been the best arm in the Miami bullpen in 2026, as he's averaged 97.8 miles per hour on his fastball and has recorded a 29.4% strikeout rate. Miami has largely deployed Petersen in a setup role ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks. However, Fairbanks owns a 6.83 ERA and is allowing 2.17 HR/9 on the year. If the Marlins eventually decide to make a change in the ninth inning, Petersen could be next in line.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller