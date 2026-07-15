Can Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Keep his Pace Going into Second Half?
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has looked great early on in his first taste of the major leagues, going 19-for-45 (.422) with five doubles, an RBI, and four runs scored in his first 12 games since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 23-year-old former third-rounder in 2024 out of Rutgers is considered the club's No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he got the call to the big leagues after slashing .323/.367/.478 with an .845 OPS, seven home runs, 44 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored in 75 games between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland. Kuroda-Grauer has been a useful infield replacement after injuries struck shortstop Jacob Wilson, third baseman Zack Gelof, and first baseman Nick Kurtz towards the end of the first half of the season. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has excellent bat-to-ball skills, helping him hit for high averages, but it remains to be seen if he'll ever be able to develop plus power. Once Gelof can return from the injured list in the second half, Kuroda-Grauer could be headed back to Vegas for more minor-league seasoning.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference