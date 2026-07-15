Can Jonathon Long Debut in the Second Half?
Jonathon Long has seen his production soar over the last month at the Triple-A level and is emerging as a legitimate second-half call-up. Currently, Long is viewed as the No. 7 prospect in the Cubs system. Even though there may not be a clear opening on the MLB roster, if he continues this current trajectory, the team will have a hard time keeping him in the minor leagues down the stretch. Over his last 16 games at Iowa, Long has carried an elite .313/.400/.625 line with eight doubles, four home runs, and a 14:9 K:BB. During this stretch, Long posted a perfect 5-for-5 game on July 9, launching his 10th long ball of the season. While he had a slow start, Long has quickly found his footing at the top club. Managers in deeper 12+ team leagues should continue to closely monitor him, as a second-half call-up is now in play.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com