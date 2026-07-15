Hector Rodriguez Still Trending Up at Triple-A, a Top Stash for Power?
Hector Rodriguez produced a strong first half at Triple-A Louisville, finishing 11-for-33 (.333) with five home runs over his final nine games before the break. For the season, the Reds' fifth-ranked prospect is slashing .284/.364/.546 with 23 home runs and six steals for the Bats. The left-handed hitter spent 53 games at Louisville last year, and though his strikeout rate increased from 16.5 percent to 20.2 percent from 2025 to 2026, his walk rate also increased from 5.2 percent to 10.4 percent, with both stats now sitting right around the Triple-A average. Though he logged at least 12 steals each season from 2022 through 2025, it isn't something fantasy managers looking for a stash option should count on, but his power is. With a barrel rate of 10.6 percent (81st percentile) and a max exit velocity of 113.7 mph (96th percentile), the power is legit. Fantasy managers in deeper 12-team leagues should consider stashing the 22-year-old who could help with home runs and RBI upon his call-up, which could happen by mid-August.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com