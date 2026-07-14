Is George Kirby Poised for a Second-Half Breakout?
George Kirby has recorded a 7-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts. The 28-year-old's trademark command remains strong, as he owns a 5.3% walk rate on the year. However, Kirby's strikeout rate has dipped to 21.5% after he posted a career-best 26.1% strikeout rate in 2025. Still, Kirby's elevated WHIP and middling ERA are mostly symptoms of poor batted-ball luck. Opposing batters own a .343 batting average on balls in play against Kirby this season, well above his career mark of .310. Kirby's current strikeout rate limits his fantasy ceiling, but he's shown the ability to miss more bats in the past. If Kirby continues to limit home runs (0.90 HR/9) and sees some BABIP regression, he could emerge as a second-half riser.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller