Rookie Braden Montgomery Worth Rostering Going into Second Half?
Braden Montgomery got his MLB career started with a bang, clubbing a walk-off home run to beat the Atlanta Braves on June 9. The 23-year-old switch-hitting outfielder finished the first half strong, too, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a career-best four RBI in Sunday's win over the Athletics, but in between, he left a lot to be desired, and the former first-rounder out of Texas A&M has hit just .231/.302/.394 with a .696 OPS, three home runs, eight doubles, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, 10 walks, and 24 strikeouts in 29 games and 116 plate appearances. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has a bright future because of his ability to generate elite bat speed that gives him plus-plus raw power at the plate. Montgomery should absolutely be rostered in all dynasty/keeper leagues, but until he improves his plate discipline and quality of contact at the big-league level, he'll be a fringe asset in mixed leagues. He's currently rostered in only 10% of Yahoo leagues and was hitting .216 (8-for-37) with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, four runs, two walks, and six strikeouts in his first 10 games in July.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference