Aaron Ashby Still Valuable for Vultured Wins, Holds?
Aaron Ashby isn't a candidate for saves in Milwaukee, but he remains attractive on the waiver wire in fantasy with a league-high 12 wins and for his ability to contribute strikeouts and holds in high-leverage situations. In addition to his career-high 12 wins -- his previous career high was five victories in 2025 -- the 28-year-old southpaw has a 3.56 ERA (3.24 FIP), 1.44 WHIP, seven holds, 75 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 55 2/3 innings across 45 appearances (one start) in 2026. However, Ashby has met some adversity since the beginning of June, allowing 16 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits for a 6.41 ERA (5.13 FIP), 24 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 19 2/3 innings pitched. He's gone 3-2 in that span with four blown saves and six holds. Ashby has obviously been money for wins for fantasy managers, but you can't hang your hat on that alone in the second half. His career-high 30.6% strikeout rate has also been nice, but Ashby also has a career-high 11.8% walk rate that will continue to get him in trouble in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference