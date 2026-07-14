Masyn Winn Remains a Viable Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Masyn Winn is hitting .243/.314/.331 with four home runs, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 24-year-old's underlying quality of contact metrics leave a lot to be desired, as he's logged just a 3.2% barrel rate and a 35.3% hard-hit rate. Winn's plate skills are decent, but his 19.8% strikeout rate does not point to a significant batting average ceiling when paired with his tendency to make weak contact. Still, Winn is an elite defender at shortstop, which guarantees him a safe playing time floor in St. Louis. In deeper league formats, Winn's ability to compile slightly below-average production across all five categories has value. Fantasy managers in need of middle infield depth should consider targeting Winn on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller