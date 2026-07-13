Brandon Sproat a Second-Half Breakout Candidate Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire
Brandon Sproat has recorded a 3-4 record with a 5.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts. While the 25-year-old's overall line is not pretty, Sproat has been better after a rough start to the year. Across 33 innings since the start of June, Sproat has pitched to a 3.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 35 strikeouts. Command has been a bit of an issue for the young right-hander, as he owns an 11.1% walk rate. Still, Sproat is averaging 96.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 24.7% of the batters he's faced this season. Now that he's starting to find his footing in Milwaukee, Sproat could be worth targeting on the waiver wire ahead of a potential second-half breakout.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller