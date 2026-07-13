Jung Hoo Lee Still Worth Grabbing Off Waivers?
Jung Hoo Lee hit the break batting .302 with 46 runs, 33 RBI, six steals, and five home runs. He has cooled off badly in July, going 8-for-40 with no homers and only two RBI, which helps explain why his Yahoo roster rate has slipped to 36%. The power is probably not coming. Lee has a 28.3% hard-hit rate and just a 2.3% barrel rate, so fantasy managers should view him for what he is: a batting-average helper who can score runs and chip in the occasional steal. His 9.7% strikeout rate keeps the floor fairly steady, and he is still playing every day. RotoBaller has him in the 12-team-league range. He is not a must-add, but managers chasing average should not let the rough July stretch scare them away.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller