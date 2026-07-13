Nathan Flewelling Claims MVP Honors in Futures Game, Continues Ascension in Tampa Bay Pipeline
Nathan Flewelling was named Futures Game MVP after his impressive showing on Sunday afternoon. In this contest, the No. 75-ranked prospect in baseball went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run. Flewelling joined the Rays system in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft and has spent his entire 2026 campaign at the High-A level. Through 73 games with Bowling Green, the young backstop has carried a .261/.394/.496 line with 12 doubles, 16 home runs, and six stolen bases. However, over his last 19 contests, Flewelling has taken his production to a much higher level, posting a .324/.484/.662 line with three doubles and six home runs. Given his current trajectory, dynasty managers should expect the No. 2 prospect in the system to receive a taste of Double-A ball in the coming weeks.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com