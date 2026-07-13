Is Hector Rodriguez the Priority Stash Target for Home Run Potential?
Hector Rodriguez has continued to showcase high-end power at the top club in the minor leagues and is a high-end stash heading into the All-Star break. Despite carrying a modest .260 AVG over his last 14 games at Triple-A Louisville, Rodriguez has launched five home runs over this stretch with a .931 OPS. Overall on the season, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect (according to MLB.com) has hit 14 doubles, 23 home runs, and swiped six bags, while carrying a .284/.364/.564 line with a .910 OPS. The corner outfielder is worth a close look in the second half, as he may not need to wait long to earn the call, with both Noelvi Marte and JJ Bleday beginning to show some inconsistencies in the majors. For now, Rodriguez is a viable stash candidate in 12+ team leagues for managers needing late-season home run potential.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com